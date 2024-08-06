Watch: Nine students injured as school bus overturns in Hyderabad

The bus belonging to a private school at Katedan was picking up students from the school to drop them home.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 August 2024, 08:31 PM

Hyderabad: Nine students of a private school sustained injuries when a school bus overturned at Katedan Mailardevpally on Tuesday evening.

The bus belonging to a private school at Katedan was picking up students from the school to drop them home. “The driver had applied the hand break and while boarding the bus one of the students had removed the brake. The bus moved in reverse direction and hit a car before it over turned. The students who were in the bus sustained minor injuries,” said an official of Mailardevpally police station.

The injured students were shifted to a local hospital for treatment. The police registered a case and are investigating.