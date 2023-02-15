Watch: Prey escapes as tigress Noor couldn’t climb tree

Hyderabad: When you visit a national park or a zoo, all you want to see are a few animals. And when these animals move and exhibit their inherent nature, then that is a trip that went down well.

For example, you would want to see a deer run, a rabbit hop, and a tiger to simply radiate that big cat energy. However, a group of visitors at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan witnessed a rare moment, a video of which is now being widely circulated.

Tigress Noor of Ranthambore was spotted chasing a leopard in the clip. As soon as it approached, the leopard climbed up the tree and escaped. What is interesting is that the tigress also tried to climb the tree but could not climb even half the tree.

This sighting is deemed rare and is a testament to the tigress’s growing age. Tiger T-39 also popularly known as Tigress Noor has made it to news several times for her beauty and fierce nature. Most wildlife enthusiasts visit Ranthambore only in the hopes to see her.

Noor also became the first tigress of Ranthambore to give birth to cubs at the end of her life. She had given birth to other cubs in 2012, 2014, and 2016.