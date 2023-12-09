WaveRock organizes mini-marathon in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:04 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: Around 3,500 participants joined the 5th edition of WaveRun, a fun-filled mini-marathon, which was flagged off by IT Principal Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, here on Saturday.

Organised by WaveRock, the event aimed at spreading the message of inclusivity and sustainability.

Addressing the event, Jayesh Ranjan, said the run was being organised with the noble objective of gender equality. “The run has excellent response and thousands participated in the run in 3K, 5K and 10 K categories,” he said.

Col Sanjay Bhardwaj, Senior Director & Head Property Management, WaveRock, said “Every year we support a social cause, this year we are espousing the cause of gender equality. Prizes like electric scooters and electric bikes are being given away and we also have set up electric charging station in WaveRock.”

Ankit Kumar won the 10K (Male) while Keerthi emerged winner of 10K (Female). The other winners included Surender – 5K (Male), Poornima – 5K (Female), Somesh – 3K (Male) and Reema – 3K (Female).