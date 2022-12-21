We don’t interfere in police administration, says Minister Errabelli

Published Date - 06:56 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao during the inauguration of Enumamula market yard on Wednesday.

Warangal: Asking the police to ensure justice to the people, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao promised that people’s representatives would not interfere with police administration. He was speaking after inaugurating a new police station at the Enumamula agriculture market yard under the Warangal police commissionerate here on Wednesday.

Rao said law and order was perfectly maintained in the State under the dynamic leadership Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who had improved the facilities at the police stations and provided modern vehicles. “You (police) should work for the people and help them getting justice,” he said, and asked the police to deal with land grabbers and criminals sternly.

“Each police station was given a car and amount for the fuel and other expenses. Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 are given for the maintenance of each PS. This credit goes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” he said, adding that the wages of the Home guards was increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 20000 for each one for one month.

Warangal police commissioner AV Ranganath said this was the first police station to be inaugurated after he took charge as the CP recently. “This a key police station. Many farmers visit this place. In view of this, the police should work for the protection of the interests of the police. I congratulate Inspector Cheralu for taking the charge as the first SHO of the station,” the CP said.

Reddypalem, Karl Marx Nagar, Enumamula market, NTR Nagar, Sundaraiah Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, SR Nagar, Manikanta colony, Indiramma colony, Sai Ganapathi colony, Lakshmi Ganapathi colony, Paidipally, Arepally, and Kothapet localities come under the jurisdiction of the new police station. One Inspector, three Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), five Head Constables (HC) and eight constables work at the PS.

Local MLA A Ramesh, Collector B Gopi, DCP Venkatalaxmi, ACP A Naresh Kumar and others were present.