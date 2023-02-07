Weather plays spoilsport as Hyderabad gears up to witness Green comet

According to city-based Birla Planetarium, the people of Hyderabad can witness the green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) till February 20

By varun keval Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hari Babu, Technical Officer of Birla Planetarium, says the Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) may be visible from city outskirts.

Hyderabad: Dust and light pollution have come to play spoilsport for astronomy enthusiasts in the city who excitedly hoped to catch sight of a rare visitor from the solar system’s outermost regions, the green comet.

C/2022 E3 (ZTF) that glows in the skies with an emerald hue is making its closest approach to Earth in 50,000 years and in ideal conditions could be seen with naked eye in the northern hemisphere, while binoculars/telescopes provide a better sight.

Here in the city, Hari Babu, Technical Officer of Birla Planetarium, and his team have been trying hard to spot the comet from the observatory for the last few days but because of pollution and outdoor lighting, they were unable to spot the comet.

“With all the pollution and artificial illuminating light, it might be difficult for the people to see the comet. There are chances that it might be visible from the city outskirts. Stargazers and other space enthusiasts can use binoculars and telescopes for a better view,” said Hari Babu.

According to NASA, the Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) could be visible to the naked eye only at night. As per In-The-Sky.org, the comet reached its brightest on February 1, as it came close to the earth.

“Dust and light pollution have invaded our night skies and are obscuring the view of the stars as we are unable to see thousands of stars at night, particularly in urban areas,” says Hari Babu. The best places to have a glimpse of the comet are farmlands, forest areas, and other isolated places that are free from artificial light and pollution, he points out.