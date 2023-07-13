| Weekend Guide These Events To Light Up Your Weekend

If you are bored of those monotonous weekend shopping schedules then here are a few interesting things you should do this weekend.

Hyderabad: It’s time to shut your laptop and gear up for a fun-filled weekend! If you are bored of those monotonous weekend shopping schedules then here are a few interesting things you should do this weekend.

Lock the box:

Bibliophiles in the city have something exciting to look forward to as the Bookchor’s ‘Lock the Box’ fair is back in Hyderabad. Book lovers can choose from three different sizes of boxes and can add as many books as possible with only one condition that the box should close flat.

When: July 14-23, 10 am to 11 pm

Where: Sattva Necklace Mall, Kavadiguda

Registrations: Free event

Saawan Aayo:

Experience a wonderful evening of Indian classical music as you join the euphoric Violin recital by Ragini Shankar, Abhishek Mishra and Ojas Adhiya on Tabla, Sitar performance by world-renowned Anupama Bhagwat and other well-known musicians.

When: July 16, 5 pm onwards

Where: Ravindra Bharathi, Khairatabad

Registrations: Free event

Paint date with Zen Sangam

Unwind on your weekend at this fun painting session while having a gala time interacting with others and immersing in the joy of creating art!

When: July 16, 11 am – 1 pm

Where: Third Wave Coffee House, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Paytm Insider

Soul gatherings:

Brace yourself for a unique event featuring live performances, inspiring stories, and tales of failure. Experience mesmerizing acts by talented artists while also hearing their personal journeys of triumph and setbacks.

When: July 16, 6 pm onwards

Where: Near Durgam Cheruvu Park, Madhapur.

Registrations: Contact 8885185113

Theatre workshop for kids:

The two-hour workshop conducted by Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival and ArtstageSAN from South Korea is specially designed for children who are eager to explore their creativity and dive into the magical world of puppetry.

When: July 16, 10 am onwards

Where: Rangabhoomi Spaces, Gachibowli

Registrations: Available on Book My Show