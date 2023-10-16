West Bengal: Amit Shah to inaugurate Ram Temple-themed Durga Pandal in Kolkata

This unique pandal, organized by the Santosh Mitra Square Puja Committee, is modelled after the under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya

By ANI Published Date - 09:10 AM, Mon - 16 October 23

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to inaugurate the Ram Temple-themed Durga Pandal at Santosh Mitra Square in north Kolkata on Monday.

This unique pandal, organized by the Santosh Mitra Square Puja Committee, is modelled after the under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier, BJP leader Sajal Ghosh said that the inauguration ceremony would take place at 4 p.m. in the Santosh Mitra Square Puja.

This particular Durga Puja is also known as Sajay Ghosh’s Puja.

The theme for this year’s celebration is the Ram Temple, inspired by the ongoing construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The pandal at Santosh Mitra Square has been beautifully decorated.

Amit Shah previously inaugurated Puja pandals during the 2021 Assembly elections in Kolkata. The BJP itself organized Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal during that time, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually present for the inauguration.

Meanwhile, Shah was in Gujarat as a part of his three-day-long visit.

On Saturday, he joined the spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad to witness the World Cup clash between India and Pakistan and cheered the Indian team as it scored a magnificent victory.

He also interacted with the children of ‘Anganwadi’ centres in his Lok Sabha constituency.

Taking to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Shah wrote, “Today I went to a gaming zone with the children of Anganwadi centres of my Lok Sabha constituency. Here, the children enjoyed playing their favourite games. As an MP, it is my endeavour to ensure that the children of Anganwadi centres in my Lok Sabha constituency get all the possible facilities and happiness that children from affluent families get”.

On Sunday, the Union Home Minister addressed a gathering in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar district after inaugurating the “Samau Shaheed Memorial” built at a cost of Rs 2 crore as a tribute to 12 revolutionaries from Mansa who were hanged by the Britishers during the revolt of 1857.

He also inaugurated a library.

Later on Sunday, Shah attended the ‘Kesariya’ Garba celebration in Surat on the first day of the Navratri festival.