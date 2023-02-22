West Railway record hat-trick wins at All India Inter-Club Water Polo Sports Championship

Published Date - 06:58 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

West Railway and Indian Army player in action during the waterpolo match on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: West Railway recorded three victories at the 2nd All India Inter-Club Water Polo Sports Championship being held at the Gachibowli Swimming pool, on Wednesday.

The Railway team thrashed Air Force, Army Green and Indian Army with score lines of 8-4, 12-5 and 11-6 respectively. The Army Red continued their winning run with a win over Calcutta Sports Association 6-5 on the day.

The hosts team Hyderabad lost to Calcutta Sports Association 0-3 and went down to YMA Club Kerala 0-27 without opening their account in both matches.

Results: Navy bt Army Green 8-3, Army Red bt Calcutta Sports Association 6-5, YMA Club Kerala bt Bengaluru 6-1, Calcutta Sports Association bt Hyderabad 3-0, West Railway bt Air Force 8-4, Amaravathi bt Calcutta Sports Association 10-7, YMA Club Kerala bt Hyderabad 27-0, West Railway bt Army Green 12-05, West Railway bt Indian Army 11-06.