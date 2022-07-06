What’s the percentage of questions answered by you?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:47 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

By M Venkat

Director

MVK Publications

Dilsukhnagar

7671002120

This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the percentage topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions on the percentage topic that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. A total of 8% of the voters in an election did not cast their votes. In this election, there were only two candidates. The winner by obtaining 48% of the total votes defeated his opponent by 1100 votes. The total number of voters in the election was?

a) 27000 b) 27250 c) 27500 d) 27750

Ans: c

Solution: Let the total number of voters = 100

Number of uncast votes = 8

Number of votes polled = 92

92

Winner Loser

48 44

Majority = 4

10 —— 4

? ——- 4

? = 1100 × 100/4 = 27, 500

2. In an election, candidate A got 75% of total votes. If 15% of total votes were declared invalid and the total number of votes is 5, 60,000, then the number of valid votes polled in favour of A is?

a) 3, 57,000 b) 3, 75,000 c) 3, 57,500 d) 3, 75,500

Ans: a

Solution:

5,60,000

Valid Invalid

85% 15%

A (75%)

5, 60,000 × 85/100 × 75/100 = 3, 57,000

4. In an assembly election, a candidate got 55% of the total valid votes. 2% of the total votes were declared invalid. If the total number of votes is 1,04,000, then the number of valid votes polled in favour of the candidate is?

a) 56056 b) 56560 c) 56650 d) 56506

Ans: a

Solution: (1 R/100)2 = 48400/40000

1,04,000

Valid Invalid

98% 2%

55%

1, 04,000 × 98/100 × 55/100 = 56056

5. District XYZ has 50,000 voters out of them, 20% are urban voters and 80% rural voters. For an election 25% of the rural voters were shifted to the urban area. Out of the voters in both rural and urban areas, 60% were honest, 70% were hardworking and 35% were both honest and hardworking.

Two candidates A and B, contested the election. Candidate B swept the urban vote, while candidate A found favour with the rural voters. Voters who were both honest and hardworking voted for NOTA. How many votes were polled in favour of candidate A, B and NOTA respectively?

a) 19500, 13000 and 17500 b) 17000, 15500 and 17500

c) 17875, 14625 and 17500 d) 19000, 13500 and 17500

Ans: a

Solution: 50,000

Urban Rural

20% 80%

10,000 40,000

Total number of urban voters (after 25th shift)

= 10,000 40,000 × 25/100

= 10,000 10,000

= 20,000

Remaining number of rural voters = 50,000 – 20,000

= 30,000

Honest Hardworking

25% 35% 35%

Honest and Hardworking

Total turnout in NOTA = 50,000 × 35/100

= 17,500

A got total votes = 30,000 – NOTA votes polled in rural

= 30,000 – 30,000 × 35/100

= 30,000 – 10,500

= 19,500

B got total votes = 20,000 – NOTA votes polled in urban

= 20,000 – 20,000 × 35/100

= 20,000 – 7000

= 13,000

7. In an office 40% of the staff is female, 40% of the females and 60% of the males voted for Kiran. The percentage of votes Kiran got was?

a) 50% b) 52% c) 48% d) 47.5% Ans: b

Solution: Let total number of employees = 100

100

Male Female

60 40

60% 40%

60% of 60 40% of 40

60/100 × 60 40/100 × 40

=>; 36 16 = 52%

To be continued