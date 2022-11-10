Why is BJP opposing SIT probe if not linked to MLA poaching case, ask TS Ministers

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:20 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Hyderabad: Exposing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s double standards in the MLA poaching case, Ministers T Harish Rao and S Niranjan Reddy on Thursday asked why the BJP was making baseless allegations against the TRS government and at the same time, ‘shamelessly’ approaching the court to stall investigation into the case.

Speaking to the media at Pragathi Bhavan, Finance Minister Harish Rao demanded to know why the BJP leaders were dreading investigation into the case if they had no role in it. Stating that the BJP’s condition was like that of a mouse caught in a trap, Harish Rao said BJP leaders, after initially denying any links with the accused in the case, were now making contradictory statements that did not match with their actions.

“While BJP State president Bandi Sanjay takes oath at the Yadadri temple, his party’s State general secretary Premender Reddy approaches the court seeking a stay on the investigation,” he said.

Pointing out that Premender Reddy filed multiple petitions seeking to stop investigation by the State police, seeking CBI investigation, seeking a judicial probe and now, another one seeking to stop investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the State government to expedite the probe, the Minister said by seeking to stall an investigation by the Telangana police, the BJP leaders were doubting the skills of the police force and bringing down its morale.

“Daal mein sab kuch kaala hai (Everything seems to be wrong). Otherwise why are they fearing investigation into the case if they had no role in it?” he sought to know.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, pointing out that BJP leaders did not want any investigation into the entire incident as their conspiracy was caught red-handed on camera, said that the BJP, if it was not involved in the case, should have asked the government to expedite the investigation to expose the truth. The BJP has no option but to admit its conspiracy and apologise to the people, failing which the party would be stripped naked before the people of the country, he said.

‘Give respect and take respect’, Harish Rao on Governor’s allegations

Reacting to allegations levelled by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan‘s on Wednesday, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday asked why the Governor was reacting when her name was not mentioned anywhere in the entire incident.

The police were suspecting the role of Thushar Vellapally, who had contested as the NDA’s candidate against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. Why was the Governor then assuming it to be her former ADC with the same name when the police had not mentioned the ADC anywhere, he asked.

“People in constitutional posts should maintain a certain dignity, rather than lowering the value of their posts. We can speak louder than her, but we respect the post. Give respect and take respect,” the Finance Minister said.

On the Governor alleging that her phones were being tapped, he said everyone was aware who was tapping whose phones using Pegasus.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy had gone to clarify the doubts raised by the Governor and that the bills were expected to be cleared soon, Harish Rao added.