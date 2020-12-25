Why we should chew food?

The physical process of chewing whatever you eat helps break down large food particles into small ones and reduces strain on the esophagus.

By | Published: 6:10 pm 6:17 pm

Our body needs nutrients, proteins, fats, vitamins, carbohydrates, water and minerals to function. Our digestive system helps our body acquire these nutrients by breaking down what we eat and drink into tiny pieces so that our body can easily absorb them. The absorption of these nutrients helps us regain energy, facilitates growth and aids in cell repair.

The better our body is able to absorb nutrients, the healthier we remain. However, not all the food that we eat is easily broken down and absorbed into our bloodstream, so many people suffer from nutrient deficiencies.

This is where chewing your food for a longer time comes into play. The physical process of chewing whatever you eat helps break down large food particles into small ones and reduces strain on the esophagus. When food is broken down into very tiny particles, the body is able to absorb it more easily.

For instance, some raw vegetables and nuts cannot be easily broken down and must be chewed very thoroughly. If you swallow these without chewing them enough, your body will not only expend more energy to break them down, but will also take longer to absorb their nutrients. Hence, the more you chew, the more you break down food and the easier it is for your body to absorb nutrients and refuel itself.

The more time taken to process the food in your mouth, the longer the enzymes have to work their magic! Several enzymes are present in our saliva that help breaks down fats, among many other things. So, naturally, the longer you take to chew your food, the longer these enzymes have to break down fats, making it easier to pass food through the esophagus and easier to process later on.

When you eat slowly and consciously chew your food more, you become more aware of how hungry or full you actually are. You will also take longer to finish your meal. When this happens, your brain is able to process the message that you have eaten enough and are full. On the other hand, if you gobble down your food within minutes, your brain is behind the curve and thinks that you haven’t eaten enough and are still hungry because you finished your food so quickly. Satiety cues from the brain help reduce your risk of overeating and help control your weight.

Chewing your food for a longer time also helps you appreciate the food on your table, including how good it looks, smells and tastes.

