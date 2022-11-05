Will become CM of Telangana: KA Paul

By Srinivas P. Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

File Photo

Nalgonda: Praja Shanti Party founder KA Paul, who was among the contestants in the Munugode bypoll, was a candidate with a difference. For the voters who were witnessing a fierce and acerbic campaign by other political parties, this evangelist-turned-politician provided some relief with his different way of campaigning, including dancing with children and voters.

His dance videos went viral, so did videos of him running from one polling station to the other. On Saturday, speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Paul however was all serious, pointing out that there was a need to save Indian democracy from BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Paul said he had spent just Rs 3 lakh for the election campaign in what is said to be one of the costliest elections in the history of the country. The evangelist-turned-politician said the Munugode bypoll was a challenging election for main political parties. The Rs 18,000 crore contract for a single political leader had resulted in the bypoll, which was he decided to contest, Paul said, adding that he was confident that one day, he would become the Chief Minister of Telangana like Kejriwal had become in Delhi.

Indian democracy was about to die due to conspiracies by some forces, he said, adding that he had written a book ‘Save India from Modi- 41 reasons why Modi should be defeated’. Stating that Modi had focused on the Munugode bypoll as he had plans to replicate what the BJP did in eight States in Telangana as well, he alleged that the BJP had got the registration of Praja Shanti Party cancelled and did not give him the helicopter symbol in the election. Referring to statements by BJP leaders that the youth voted for the BJP candidate in Munugode, he said the BJP government had not ensured the promised two crore jobs and neither was Rs 15 lakh deposited into the bank accounts of people as was promised. How will the youth then vote for the BJP, he asked.

Stating that he had set a model by spending just Rs 3 lakh for his campaign in Munugode, Paul said the rings on his 10 fingers were actually made of rolled gold, with each costing less than Rs 500. He had worn them just for publicity of the election symbol allotted to him, he said.