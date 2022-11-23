Winter blues hit milk production in Karimnagar

According to Animal Husbandry department officials, there is a 15 to 20 percent decline in milk production in the district.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 10:44 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

(Representational image).

Karimnagar: Plummeting temperatures have become a cause of concern, not just for the general public, but for dairy farm owners and their milch animals as well.

With the temperature falling to 7 degree Celsius in some areas, milch animals are facing difficulties with production of milk being affected due to this. According to Animal Husbandry department officials, there is a 15 to 20 percent decline in milk production in the district. In order to meet the daily requirements, some dairy units were even preparing milk by using milk powder that is prepared from excess milk collected earlier.

Every day, 2.85 lakh litres of milk is produced in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. This has declined to 2 lakh litres during the last few days. Change in metabolism of the milch animals is being cited as the main reason for the decline in milk production, officials said.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a dairy farmer from Chigurumamidi mandal, Kommula Sammaiah said that there was a drop of two litres in the daily milk production on his farm, which has two buffalos and a cow. Each buffalo used to give six litres of milk per day. They were giving only four litres during the last few days because the cold weather, he said.

Animal Husbandry Joint Director Dr Bandari Narender said when there was a dip in temperature, there would be a change in the metabolism of milch animals and a subsequent fall in calcium levels. As a result, production of milk would also fall. To overcome this, dairy farmers should give a mineral mixture and calcium supplements besides protecting animals from cold winds by arranging gunny bags in cattle sheds, he said.

According to official statistics, there are 5.32 lakh milching animals including buffalos (4.20 lakh) and cows (1.12 lakh). Only 60 percent animals are suitable for milching, which generate 2.85 lakh litres every day. Different dairies such as Karimnagar, Mulkanoor, Vijaya, Nagarjuna and Priya are collecting milk from dairy farmers in the district. Officials said there were two methods in milk production – surplus and lean period. During the surplus production period, dairy units would convert excess milk into powder and preserve it. They convert this powder into milk during lean periods.