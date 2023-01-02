Winter chill almost over for Hyderabad

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 09:12 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: It appears like the winter season is well and truly over for people in Hyderabad! The city is not likely to witness extreme cold spells this month with the latest India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) forecast indicating that minimum temperatures will be normal and on some occasions, warmer than the normal temperature.

For the past few days, there was a clear indication that the winter was coming to an end, as the weather in Hyderabad consistently remained warmer. Maximum and minimum temperatures during night and day have been above normal. People barely got an opportunity to take out their woollens and the chill factor was noticeably missing even at night. “Hyderabad will experience normal to above normal minimum temperatures this January. Shivering cold conditions are expected in case of western disturbances in north India,” an IMD-H official said.

On Monday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.7 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 20.4 degrees Celsius. The weather department forecasts that the minimum temperature will range between 16 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius in the next three days.

The forecast from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) also reflects a similar outlook of weather conditions that are likely to prevail in the coming few days in Hyderabad. The minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 18 to 20 degrees Celsius while the maximum daytime temperatures will be in the range of 31 to 33 degrees Celsius, TSDPS said.

In the last 24 hours, the night temperatures in almost all the regions that fall under GHMC hovered between 18 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, the TSDPS said. While Hyderabad and surrounding areas will remain warm, there are a few districts in Telangana including Adilabad, Kamareddy, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, and Sangareddy, where colder weather conditions are expected to prevail for a few more weeks in January.