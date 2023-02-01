Winter chill set to return in Hyderabad

Published Date - 08:47 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

Hyderabad: After a brief reprieve from the cold wintry nights, Hyderabad is all set to have the mercury dropping considerably during the next few days.

According to the weather forecasters, the city starting Thursday is to see the evenings and nights going cold for next five to six days. The night temperatures are likely to dip below 15 degrees Celsius in several areas. However, days will remain hot and humid.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has issued a yellow alert for Secunderabad, LB Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Begumpet, Hayathnagar, Saroornagar, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Malakpet, Goshamahal, Khairatabad, Amberpet, Yousufguda, Mehdipatnam, and Musheerabad for Thursday.

The intense chill, however, is not limited to the city for the districts of Asifabad, Jagtial, Nirmal, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Medak, Vikarabad, and Yadadri too are expected to witness a dip in temperatures, according to the weather department.

Wednesday’s minimum temperature in the city was 20 degrees Celsius. A biting cold persisted in other districts as the mercury continued its downward trend.