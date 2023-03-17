With safety protocols in place, technology will be wonderful servant: DGP Anjani Kumar

The 5th Women's Conclave and Awards- 2023 organised by Cyberabad Police was held JRC Convention Centre in Film Nagar on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Hyderabad: The 5th Women’s Conclave and Awards- 2023 with the theme “Accelerate Safety and Well-Being in Sustainable World” organised by Cyberabad Police was held JRC Convention Centre in Film Nagar on Friday. More than 1,000 delegates participated.

Launching two She Shuttles on the occasion, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar said with safety protocols in place, technology will be a wonderful servant. “Except few, not many incidents or accidents related to flights are seen because of the adherence to the strict protocols and standard systems. These protocols have to be evolved in every field,” he said.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra said, “Women’s rights are still challenged. One of the few challenges is the financial well-being of women. The women are financially excluded and discriminated. Education is the cornerstone for women’s empowerment”.