Woman, daughter found dead in tank in Medak

Medak: A woman who went missing from her residence at Kummari basthi in Medak along with her one-year-old daughter, was found dead in a tank on the outskirts of Medak town on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Anusha (24) and her daughter Pranavi and their bodies were found floating in Pitlam tank. Anusha, wife of Ravi, left her house following an argument with her husband on October 10.

Police suspect that the woman threw the girl into the tank first before jumping into it. The couple’s elder daughter Rithvika survived as she had gone to her maternal grandmother’s home.

A case has been registered by Medak police.

