Watch: Woman electrocuted while attempting to start borewell in Kukatpally

The victim Ganga Bhavani (33), worked as a maid at Prem Sarovar apartment located at Pipeline Road of Allwyn colony under Kukatpally police station limits.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:15 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Hyderabad: A housewife died of electrocution while trying to switch on the borewell at an apartment in Kukatpally on Tuesday, the police said on Thursday.

The victim Ganga Bhavani (33), worked as a maid at Prem Sarovar apartment located at Pipeline Road of Allwyn colony under Kukatpally police station limits. Her husband works as a watchman at the apartment building. The couple have two children – a girl aged about 11 years and a boy aged about 9 years. The family stays in the apartment watchman quarters and are natives of A.P.

On Tuesday, Bhavani switched on the borewell. “When the woman put on the switch she got electrocuted and collapsed on the ground. A few minutes later on noticing her lying on the floor, the apartment dwellers rushed her to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead,” said Kukatpally ASI, Ranu Ganti Jangaiah Goud.

The 40 second video clip of the incident went viral on social media. In the video clip the woman is seen walking on the wet floor towards the switch board. As soon as she touches the switch the victim collapsed on the floor. The Kukatpally police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and are investigating.