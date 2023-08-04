Hyderabad: Intermediate student dies under suspicious circumstances

The Kukatpally police booked a case of suspicious death and are investigating from all possible angles.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An intermediate student died under suspicious circumstances at her college premises in Kukatpally on Friday. The victim, N.Manasa (17), complained of drowsiness and collapsed in the college on Tuesday afternoon.

Her friends, with the help of the college staff immediately shifted her to the hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

The Kukatpally police booked a case of suspicious death and are investigating from all possible angles.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.