Woman murdered by her son, daughter-in-law in Hyderabad

The victim Suganamma (57) stayed along with her son Anil and daughter-in-law Tirumala at Ramanthapur.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:04 AM, Sun - 7 January 24

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman was murdered allegedly by her son and daughter-in-law over a property issue at Uppal.

The house where the family lived belonged to the victim and her son wanted to sell it. However, the victim didn’t agree for it leading to arguments between them.

On Friday, following an argument, Anil and his wife killed Suganamma and informed the relatives that she passed away due to natural causes.

However the relatives grew suspicious under the circumstances which the woman died and informed the police. The police took Anil and Tirumala into custody. A case is registered.