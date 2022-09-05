Woman murdered by husband over family issues in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:53 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Hyderabad: A woman was murdered, allegedly by her husband, over family issues at Chandrayangutta on Monday afternoon.

The victim, Meherunnisa was staying with her parents at Tadlakunta in Chandrayangutta police station limits. She was married to Abrar Hussain of Kohir mandal, with the couple having four children.

“Due to some issues between them, Meherunnisa was staying with her parents. On Monday afternoon, Abrar Hussain reached there with a knife and stabbed her to death. Two other women who tried to intervene and save her were also attacked,” Falaknuma ACP Syed Jahangeer said.

A case under Section 302 and 307 of Indian Penal Code was booked and efforts were on to nab Hussain who went absconding.