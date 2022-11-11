Woman on morning walk mowed down by van in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:50 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Nirmal: A 36-year old woman, who was on a morning walk, was mowed down by a van on the National Highway 44 on the outskirts of the town on Friday.

Nirmal police said the victim, Manchala Sunitha, wife of government teacher Narsaiah from Manjulapur, was on her morning walk along with her siblings when a van hit her. She died while being shifted to hospital.

The van was proceeding to Nirmal from Bhainsa, while Sunitha was moving in the same direction. She is survived by Narsaiah and two daughters. A case was registered.