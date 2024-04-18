Woman stabbed by cousin over ancestral property issue in Sangareddy

The victim Pottolla Jayamma (46), a widow, was staying with her mother, who had some valuable land.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 09:25 PM

Sangareddy: A woman was stabbed, allegedly by her cousin who had an eye on her ancestral property at Kandi village.

The victim Pottolla Jayamma (46), a widow, was staying with her mother, who had some valuable land. Jayamma’s paternal uncle’s son Pottolla Raju was allegedly harassing Jayamma seeking transfer of the land to him. As Jayamma filed a complaint against Raju, a case was already pending against him. Following this, Raju stabbed Jayamma with a knife late on Wednesday night during an argument with her.

Jayamma was admitted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. A case was registered and Raju was arrested.