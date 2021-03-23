Woman’s body found in front of district court in Karimnagar

Passersby, who found the body in the drainage, informed police who rushed to the spot.

Karimnagar: An unknown woman was found dead in drainage in front of the district court here on Tuesday morning.

The body of a 30-year-old woman was found in the drainage sharing the compound wall of the court beside the court bus stand.

Passersby, who found the body in the drainage, informed police who rushed to the spot and began investigation by shifting the body to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

Commissioner of the police VB Kamalasan Reddy visited the spot and inquired about the incident.

Police suspected that the woman was killed somewhere else and her body dumped in the drainage. She might have been killed a few days ago since body was decomposed, they suspected.

