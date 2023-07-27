Women’s Assault In West Bengal Horrifies India | Malda, West Bengal | Telangana Today

It was just days ago that the nation was grappling with the viral video of two Kuki women being paraded naked on the streets of Manipur by a mob.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:56 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: It was just days ago that the nation was grappling with the viral video of two Kuki women being paraded naked on the streets of Manipur by a mob. Now, another viral video from Malda district in West Bengal shows two other tribal women being stripped and assaulted for allegedly stealing. Let us try and understand why two women were stripped in West Bengal and the politics that unfolded afterward.

Watch: