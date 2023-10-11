Workshop on Robotics held at SRR college in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:52 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Students doing robotic experiments in a workshop held in SRR arts and science college in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: A one-day workshop on “Robotics” was held in SRR Arts and Science College here on Wednesday. The department of physics in collaboration with Soham Academy for Human Excellence organized the workshop, wherein 21 types of robotic experiments were carried out by 60 students using Arduino board.

The experiments such as blinking LED, button control LED, flowing LED, seven segment display, touch sensor controlled LED, ultrasonic distance sensor, home automation using smart phone were carried out.

Addressing the workshop, Soham Academy founder and director Sahadev Komaragiri said that the physics laboratories in the college were excellent and the students were very enthusiastic in the workshop.

College principal Dr Kalvakunta Ramakrishna said that by organizing such a workshop, the students will be able to improve their usage, analysis and application skills in addition to the acquisition of knowledge in textbooks.

Physics HOD, B Satyanarayana informed that in the month of November, they in coordination with Soham Academy are going to establish a Robotics Club in the department to encourage students to do projects with new ideas.