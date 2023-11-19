World Cup 2023 Final: Australia elect to wowl

Australian skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and elected to chase in this ICC World Cup final. Australia is unchanged.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:59 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Skippers With World Cup Trophy

Ahmedabad: Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the World Cup final here on Sunday.

Both India and Australia fielded unchanged sides.

The Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.