World Sparrow Day: Bird lover builds nests with bamboo for sparrows

Updated On - 04:16 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Warangal: To increase the population of tiny birds, particularly house sparrows, a bird lover Chelpuri Shyam Sunder Sharma has come up with an innovative idea of making the nests using eco-friendly bamboo poles and cardboard or plywood.

“Bird population is falling year by year due to constructions of the apartments and other buildings replacing the traditional tiled houses and huts in urban and rural areas. Hence, I decided to build natural nests for such birds and protect their habitats.”

He procured hollow bamboo poles from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, cut them into pieces and made a hole to facilitate birds enter the bamboo nest. Some of these nests are also made with cardboard and plywood, he told ‘Telangana Today’.

This wildlife photographer is receiving laurels from the bird lovers for his innovative idea to help the birds to have the nests. Incidentally, Sharma is also the founder Secretary of the Orugallu Wildlife Society (OWLS).

These nests can be fixed in the apartments too. We must appreciate Shyam Sunder Sharma for his novel and eco friendly initiative, says a retired forest official K Purushotham.

“Reports of various bird research groups say that thousand bird habitats are being destroyed every year due to rapid urbanization and deforestation. Small bird species like house sparrows are not only losing their habitats but also on the danger of no breeding which would ultimately lead to extinction. Besides food grain problem, water scarcity problem is another problem in summer for the birds,” Shyam Sunder Sharma said. He appealed to people to make arrangements to provide water to the birds in the summer.

Among the local birds, especially tiny birds like house sparrows, bulbuls, and robin birds usually build nests in the surrounding areas of houses. “I have been making these eco-friendly nests for the last five years and exporting them to several other places. So far, more than 500 bird nests have been set up in different areas and these nests will help for conservation of the birds,” he said, and appealed to the people to help the tiny birds to thrive.