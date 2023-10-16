Wyndow Entertainments organises beauty pageant to raise Skin Donation Awareness

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:12 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: Wyndow Entertainments is organising the ‘Miss and Mrs. Golden Face of South India 2023’ beauty pageant and the auditions for candidates were held at Lemon Tree Gachibowli, on Saturday.

The pageant is being organised to spread awareness about skin donation within the acid attack survivor community. The grand finale of this event is scheduled to take place in Chennai during the first week of November, where acid attack survivors will stand in unity with the contestants.

Gopinath Ravi and Saravanan, the founders and managing directors of Wyndow Entertainments have pledged to donate their skin alongside the participating models. The event has garnered substantial attention, with the presence of numerous renowned film

stars who passionately support this noble cause.

As the beauty pageant progresses with its mission, it is hoped that this remarkable initiative will inspire similar programs in the future. The success of these competitions organised around such an idea would undoubtedly mark a significant step forward in addressing critical social issues.