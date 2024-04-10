X user’s tweet on preferring Hyderabad over Mumbai, Bengaluru sparks discussion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 04:14 PM

Hyderabad: In yet another online discussion on X regarding the best city to live in India, a working professional’s tweet on choosing Hyderabad over metropolises like Bangalore and Mumbai is buzzing across the internet, with numerous users expressing their admiration for the city as well.

Lived in Hyderabad for a year and I would any day choose Hyd over Bangalore and Mumbai. This city is so underrated, in terms of everything. > Less traffic (comparatively)

> ORR Road for airport (bestest)

> Greenery (literally everywhere)

> Aesthetics (unreal)

> Food (🤌🤤)… — Shweta Kukreja (@ShwetaKukreja_) April 7, 2024

Shweta Kukreja, the founder of The Marketing Anatomy, expressed her preference for Hyderabad over other cities, citing reasons such as less traffic, the convenience of the ORR Road for airport access, abundant greenery, captivating aesthetics, and delicious food. “Lived in Hyderabad for a year and I would any day choose Hyd over Bangalore and Mumbai. This city is so underrated, in terms of everything…Need to hype this city upppp! (sic),” the tweet read.

Agree. Also kind people and safe city. Barring the 2-3 peak summer months, weather is really nice and pleasant and breezy summer evenings too mostly. So far reasonably priced also. #Hyderabad ❤️ #NazarNaLagey 🧿 https://t.co/yeEt5t5hBW — Smita Sharma (@Smita_Sharma) April 8, 2024

+ppl are so chill. Any traffic goof up ppl jus laugh it off or show a hand gesture to say “kya bhai”. Imagine tht happening in any other Indian city. But don’t hype it up pls. I love the old laid back Hyd 💕❤️❤️ https://t.co/REmR2Wbq2N — Crescentia (@crescentia) April 8, 2024

No language restrictions, 99% of people speak Hindi. You find all kinds of authentic food. You get to celebrate all cultures without hatredness. You’ll find the best Biryani and sweets. https://t.co/XHfNC0yy3B — Ravali Reddy (@DeviRudrani) April 7, 2024

Several users echoed Kukreja’s praise for Hyderabad, emphasizing its friendly people, safety, diverse culinary scene, language inclusivity, and cultural harmony. However several users cautioned against hyping Hyderabad due to the risk of increased migration to the city. “Plz don’t hype Hyderabad this is exactly how Austin. TX was hyped and now it’s crazy with so much of influx from either coast, high home prices, low quality of constructions, unimaginable number of ppl” read a tweet.

Meanwhile, a reply to the tweet, criticizing Hyderabad’s amenities for vegetarians and safety concerns received backlash from numerous users defending the city.

“Hyderabad is a heaven. U just didn’t explore the Taj Mahal hotels, Kamats and street food all across the city. Beg to disagree with you, (sic)” said a user. “Is it a fictional tweet please? (sic),” said another. “I survived the initial three years with just Hindi, Dakkani and broken Telugu. Hyderabad is love, love and only full of love to everyone who comes here. It is the city with the biggest heart towards non-locals (sic),” said the third user.

I found this view to be an exception among exceptions. Having met a lot of people who have visited the city, stayed there, or have made the city their home, they have a great liking for the city. There are a huge number of veg restaurants catering to every palate. #Hyderabad https://t.co/juwO06pkbG — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) April 10, 2024