AP CM’s cousin Y S Sunitha files complaint with Cyberabad police over death threats

Sunitha, alleged that the threats increased after she met Y S Sharmila, sister of A.P Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy recently.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 February 2024, 04:51 PM

Hyderabad: Y S Sunitha, daughter of late Minister Y S Viveka Reddy lodged a complaint with the Cyberabad police alleging that some persons were threatening to kill her.

In her complaint, Sunitha alleged that some people are making abusive and threatening posts on social media platforms including facebook targeting to kill her and the family. She suspected one V Ravindra Reddy of targeting and threatening her.

Cyberabad DCP (Cybercrimes) said that Sunitha, had lodged a complaint and a case is being booked and it will be investigated by the police.