Yadadri architect Anand Sai visits Kondagattu ahead of CM’s visit

Published Date - 06:52 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

File Photo of Kondagattu Temple

Jagtial: The Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple is all set for a major facelift with the State government recently sanctioning Rs.100 crore to take up various developmental activities in and around the temple.

Art director and Yadadri Temple architecture Anand Sai on Sunday visited the Kondagattu shrine and examined various aspects for the development project. He also met with District Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha and temple priests.

Later, speaking to the media, Anand Sai said it was following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions that he visited the shrine.

Stating that it was a big project, he said he felt happy for taking up Kondagattu temple modernization works after the Yadadri project. The Chief Minister had asked him to examine all requirements to be provided in the shrine. A master plan would be prepared to provide all facilities to devotees by verifying survey records and discussing with priests, he said.

The Chief Minister himself was expected to visit the shrine in a couple of days and the master plan would be finalized after taking inputs from him. All developmental works would be done according to Agama Shastra, he said, adding that the project would be taken up without disturbing the architectural values of the temple.

The 400-year-old temple lacks facilities and authorities have already submitted reports requesting the State government to develop the shrine. Plans are being prepared for renovation of the temple, rathi vimana gopurams, second prakaram, rajagopurams on four sides, yagashala, nivedana shala, abhisheka mandapam, Satyanarayana Swamy mandapam, separate queue lines for dharma darshan and special darshan and so on, he said.

The ghat road too would have to be developed, while the steps and ropeway guest houses and so on are expected to be taken up. Earlier, the shrine had only 45 acres of land. Now, it has been enhanced to 378 acres as the District Collector handed over 333 acres of government land to the shrine four years ago.