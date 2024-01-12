Yadadri Bhongir Transport Officer in ACB trap

The ACB also arrested his private driver and a RTA agent, who acted as mediators in the deal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 07:51 PM

Representational Image

Yadadri-Bhongir: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday nabbed District Transport Officer Y Surender Reddy on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs.5,000 from a lorry owner to issue a national permit cancellation certificate. They also arrested his private driver and a RTA agent, who acted as mediators in the deal.

According to a press release, Surender Reddy had demanded the bribe from the lorry owner through his driver for issuance of national permit cancellation certificate to his vehicle.

Also Read Jangaon DMHO and Junior Assistant land in ACB net

Based on a complaint from the lorry owner G Praveen Kumar, the ACB officials laid a trap and caught the official’s driver S Mallikarjuan and a RTA agent D Suresh red-handed while accepting Rs.5,000 from the complainant on the premises of RTA office at Bhongir. Based on their confession, the ACB officials took the District Transport Officer into custody and produced them before the first additional special judge for SPE and ACB cases at Hyderabad.