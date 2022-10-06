Yadadri Thermal Power Plant: State government to file review petition on NGT order

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:27 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday said the State government would file a review petition in the Supreme Court on the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in connection with the stalling of works of the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant.

Speaking to the media here, Jagadish Reddy said a conspiracy was going on to stop the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant, which was taken up by the State government at Damaracherla in Nalgonda district. Work on the power plant was taken up only after getting necessary environmental clearances. Stating that NGT verdict was unilateral, he said it would cause the loss to the entire country. He questioned as to how far it was justified to issue an order for stoppage of the thermal plant after spending thousands of crores of rupees by the State government for it.

He said a Mumbai-based organization had earlier filed the case in NGT, but it was struck down. The NGT has now issued orders responding to a complaint raised by the same organization, he said, adding that he suspected a conspiracy.

Making it clear that the State government would overcome all hurdles and commence generation of power at the Damaracherla power plant at the targeted time, the Minister said the State government would wage a legal fight against the NGT order.