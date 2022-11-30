Yadagirigutta 100-bed hospital given administrative sanction

According to a GO issued by Health Secretary SAM Rizvi, Rs.45.79 crore was sanctioned for the 100-bed hospital at Yadagirigutta.
Yadadri-Bhongir: The State government has accorded administrative sanction for setting up a 100-bed area hospital at Yadagirigutta in the district.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had announced the hospital for Yadagirigutta during a visit to Yadadri earlier this year.