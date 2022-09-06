| Yaletown Winning Streak Shine In Morning Trials At Malakpet Race Course

(Representational Image) Yaletown, Winning Streak, Voice Of A Dream, Laurus & Visionary impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

Hyderabad: Yaletown, Winning Streak, Voice Of A Dream, Laurus & Visionary impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND

1000m:

Lifetime (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Acrobat (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/55, 600/42, pleased. Kachnar (Akshay Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Malibu (RB) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved easy. Akash (Deepak Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, handy. Winning Streak (Akshay Kumar) 1-14, 800/57, 600/44, worked well. Carlisle (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good.

Thanks (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Lagos (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Sorry Darling (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, well in hand. Yaletown (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. Queen Blossom (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Voice Of A Dream (P Ajeeth K) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Laurus (Abhay Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. Visionary (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/56, 600/43, impressed.

MONSOON OUTER RACE GRASS:

1000m:

Ok Boss (Khurshad Alam) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42, good. Virangna (Afroz Khan) & God Is Kind (B Nikhil) 1-6, 800/53, 600/41, pair worked well. Varenna (Akshay Kumar) & Gurbaaz (Afroz Khan) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39, former moved well. Protocol (RB), Soorya Vahan (Md Ismail) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39, former to note. Eastern Blaze (Apprentice) &Carnival Lady (B Nikhil) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42, pair finished level. Divine Destiny (Apprentice) & Redeem Our Pledge

(P Ajeeth K) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41, pair moved well. Hard To Toss (Rafique Sk) & Stag’s Leap (Deepak Singh) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40, former to note. Baisa (Dhanu Singh) & Limoncello (Vikram) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40, former moved well. Ashwa Migsun (BR Kumar), City Of Hustle (G Naresh) & NRI Angel (Koushik) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39, Ashwa Migsun to note.

NOTED ON MONDAY 5-9-22

SAND:

600m:

Soorya Vahan (Md Ismail) 48, moved freeky.

800m:

Varenna (B Nikhil) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Ballerina (RB) 1-1, 600/45, handy.

1000m:

Bijili (Abhay Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Turning Wheel (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form.

Juramento (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. Picture Me (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, good. City Of Hustle (G Naresh) & NRI Angel (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair handy.

Pinatubo (Dhanu Singh) & My Way Or Highway (Mohith Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, pair shaped well.