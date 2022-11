Yashasree to lead Hyderabad in BCCI Women’s U-19 One Day Trophy

Hyderabad: Yashasree will lead the Hyderabad Women’s U-19 team in the upcoming BCCI Junior Women’s U-19 One Day Trophy scheduled to be held in Pune from December 7 to 14.

Team: Yashasree (C), N Kranthi Reddy, Ishitha Koduri, P Parvathi, Gora Sandhya, J Puja Sree, K Vaishnavi Yadav, Jyothika Choudhary, G T Bhavagnya, P Sri Hansika, S Mitra (WK), A Lakshmi Priya, Sakshi M Rao, G Aaryani, Drithi Kesari, G Hasini, K Anika, A Sathvika, Vrishiti Kumari; Stand Byes: E Srujana, Bilvika Reddy, P V N Hansika Rao, Katta Tejaswini, Kavya Sree, A Keerthi Priya;

Head Coach: Sravanthi Naidu; Asst Coach: Mamtha Kanojia; Fielding Coach: M Keerthana; Physio: Madhura Manohar; Trainer: Himani Yadav.