Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospitals host conference on Joint Preservation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Hyderabad: More than 500 orthopedic surgeons attended ‘Preserve’, a two-day international conference & live workshop on ‘Lower Limb Joint Preservation’ organised by the Yashoda Hospitals. The event aims to create awareness on joint replacement preservations and arthroscopic techniques.

Badminton player and Indian Coach, Pullela Gopichand and Dr. G.S. Rao, Managing Director of Yashoda Hospitals attended the event on the second day of the conference.

“When the joints get damaged due to injuries or because of arthritis in old age, patients normally benefit immensely from total joint replacements. The main focus of the conference is to propagate the advanced techniques that are available to prevent the joint from getting damaged,” said Gopichand.

“This two-day event was a comprehensive program featuring live surgeries and in-depth discussions on cutting-edge orthopaedic, joint replacements, and sports injury surgeries. These knowledge-sharing sessions promise to unveil the latest advancements in the field enabling attendees to enhance their skills and improve patient outcomes,” said Yashoda Hospital, Managing Director Dr. G. Surender Rao and Dr. Nitin Kumar, Sr. Consultant Orthopedics, Yashoda Hospitals Secunderabad.

Apart from knowledge exchange, the event fostered collaboration and facilitated networking among participants from around the world.