Year-long cancer screening campaign launched in Nizamabad

By | Published: 7:06 pm

Hyderabad: A first-of-its-kind comprehensive cancer screening campaign, being conducted in Nizamabad district, has been initiated by Grace Cancer Foundation and Indur Cancer Hospital in partnership with the State government.

Formally launched at Indur Cancer Hospital on Saturday by Nizamabad District Collector, Narayana Reddy, the campaign has a bus equipped with diagnostic facilities and has screened over 500 people in Nizamabad, Jankampet, Pocharam and Yadapally in the last four days.

Aimed at screening non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, heart health, obesity and cancer, the bus will conduct camps in Malapalli, Thadbiloli, Neela, Satapur and Renjarla in the next seven days.

The camps will screen people above the age of 21, especially those with a history of tobacco consumption and will also have a lifestyle coach to counsel the participants to change their unhealthy practices. The camps will be conducted in a phased manner at Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in various parts of the district over this year.

