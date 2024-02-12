Young Sporting thrash Social Sporting 4-1 in C Division Football League

Zeeshan scored two goals as his side Young Sporting thrashed Social Sporting 4-1 in the Telangana Football Association’s C Division Football League
Hyderabad: Zeeshan scored two goals as his side Young Sporting thrashed Social Sporting 4-1 in the Telangana Football Association’s C Division Football League match at Gymkhana on Monday.
Mussa and Anas scored the other two goals for the winners. For Social Sporting, Mohsin and Syed Rayyan scored goals in a span of five minutes to reduce the margin.
On Tuesday, Young Dynamos will take on CCOB FC at Reeds Football Ground while Reeds will face OK Sporting at Gymkhana.
Results: Young Sporting 4 (Zeeshan 17’, 35’, Mussa 34’, Anas 60’) bt Social Sporting 2 (Mohsin 50’, Syed Rayyan 55’); Cantonment FC 3 (John 37’, Lakshman 43’, Sampath 55’) bt Secunderabad Blues 0.