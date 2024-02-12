Young Sporting thrash Social Sporting 4-1 in C Division Football League

Zeeshan scored two goals as his side Young Sporting thrashed Social Sporting 4-1 in the Telangana Football Association’s C Division Football League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 11:17 PM

Zeeshan scored two goals as his side Young Sporting thrashed Social Sporting 4-1 in the Telangana Football Association’s C Division Football League

Hyderabad: Zeeshan scored two goals as his side Young Sporting thrashed Social Sporting 4-1 in the Telangana Football Association’s C Division Football League match at Gymkhana on Monday.

Mussa and Anas scored the other two goals for the winners. For Social Sporting, Mohsin and Syed Rayyan scored goals in a span of five minutes to reduce the margin.

Also Read Sethu bags twin titles at Hyderabad Open senior Tennis Tournament

On Tuesday, Young Dynamos will take on CCOB FC at Reeds Football Ground while Reeds will face OK Sporting at Gymkhana.

Results: Young Sporting 4 (Zeeshan 17’, 35’, Mussa 34’, Anas 60’) bt Social Sporting 2 (Mohsin 50’, Syed Rayyan 55’); Cantonment FC 3 (John 37’, Lakshman 43’, Sampath 55’) bt Secunderabad Blues 0.