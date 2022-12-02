Youngster from rural Peddapalli secures INSPIRE faculty fellowship

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 11:10 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Kota Srinivas Reddy

Peddapalli: Sheer dedication and hard work has helped a young man from a small village in the district to achieve the ‘Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) faculty fellowship. He is all set to join an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) soon as a faculty fellow for five years. He is among 22 researchers from across the country who were selected for the INSPIRE fellowship in engineering sciences.

Born to a farmer couple, Manamma and Kota Ravinder Reddy, at Thogarrai village of Sulthanabad mandal in the district, Dr Kota Srinivas Reddy (31) has been very studious since his childhood. After finishing his 10th class from Harsha High School at Kanukula near his village, he joined the Trinity Junior College at Peddapalli, and scored 96 percent of marks in the Intermediate (MPC).

Later, Reddy got his B.Tech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal, in May 2012, and secured a seat in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, to do his M.Tech.

“After completing M.Tech, I joined the IIT, Bombay as a Ph.D scholar in 2015, and successfully completed the research and obtained the degree. Later, I joined there as a Postdoctoral Fellow (PDF) and worked there from June 2021 to December 2021,” Srinivas Reddy told ‘Telangana Today’. He also received the ‘Naik and Rastogi award’ for excellence in Ph.D. research 2020-22 from IIT, Bombay.

Meanwhile, Srinivas Reddy also got the opportunity to work as a post-doctoral research fellow in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering of the National University of Singapore (NUS), which is among the top 20 universities in the world as per many academic surveys by prestigious organisations.

“I’m going to complete my PDF from the NUS by the end of this year, and I will join any IIT soon as a faculty fellow. I could achieve this due to continuous support from my parents, teachers, especially Prof Nikhil Karamchandani, who was my Ph.D Supervisor, and Prof. Sharayu Moharir, and other family members,” he said.

Reddy, who visits his village during vacation every year, also works in the agriculture fields as he is fond of farming. “My brother-in-law has been a very hardworking and talented person. He is a sincere guy and he does have a sound knowledge in mathematics,” said Annam Madhukar Reddy, a relative of Reddy expressing happiness over the award of INSPIRE fellowship .