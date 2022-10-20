Youngster jabbed with injection by stranger in Adilabad

Published: Updated On - 07:57 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

(Representational Image) An unidentified motorist jabbed an injection on an unsuspecting youngster waiting for a bus, leading to commotion in the otherwise peaceful village of Harinayan Thanda

Adilabad: An unidentified motorist jabbed an injection on an unsuspecting youngster waiting for a bus, leading to commotion in the otherwise peaceful village of Harinayan Thanda in Echoda mandal on Thursday morning.

The youngster fell unconscious and was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be progressing, according to police. It was said that the youngster Srikanth was waiting at the bus station in Harinayak Thanda when an unidentified motorist stopped by, jabbed an injection and sped away.

An unconscious Srikanth was immediately rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad, where he was being treated. Doctors declared that he was out of danger, according to Echoda Sub-Inspector Uday Banu Kumar.

Police said investigation was on to ascertain what was injected.