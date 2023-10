Youngster killed in road accident in Suryapet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:23 AM, Sun - 1 October 23

Representational Image

Suryapet: A youngster, Dharavath Pavan (23), died on the spot in a road accident at Kudakuda of Chivvemla mandal in the district on Sunday morning.

Pavan from Jagan Thanda of Chivvemla mandal received serious injuries in the road accident and died on the spot. More details about the incident are awaited.