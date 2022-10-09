Youth dies under suspicious circumstances in Mahabubabad

Mahabubabad: A youth died, reportedly after suffering an electric shock, at Lingyathanda, an hamlet of Balapala village in Kuravi mandal, in the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was Maloth Sunil (23), the youngest son of Jagan and Saroja, of the same tribal hamlet. He was an autorickshaw driver in Hyderabad. He had reached the village to celebrate Dasara with his family members and friends, and participated in Kabaddi competitions organized at the village on the occasion of Dasara.

It is learnt that Sunil along with his friends had a party after winning the competition. “When they were involved in some merrymaking at the village centre, he accidentally came into contact with a live wire as a flag pole touched the power line and died on the spot,” a villager said.

Meanwhile, Sunil’s father alleged that his friends were responsible for the death and lodged a complaint with the Kuravai police. “We have registered a case and investigation is underway,” police said.