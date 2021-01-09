Youth held for harrasing woman in Hyderabad

The accused was identified as T Bhagavan (21), a native of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police arrested one person who was harassing a woman by sending sexually explicit messages to her mobile phone on Saturday.

The man, T Bhagavan (21) of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, befriended the victim few months ago on Facebook and had conversations with her for a few months.

“He then collected her phone number and started making video calls. During the video calls, he took screenshots and later threatened to make those public if she did not share her nude photos,” Cybercrime police officials said, adding that when she started avoiding him, he started sending her explicit video and messages to harass her.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the police arrested Bhagavan and produced him before court.

