Youthful Hyderabad focus on consistency against Mohun Bagan, says HFC assistant coach Shameel Chembakath

Struggling Hyderabad FC to face the defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League Season 10 clash at Vivekananda Yuba Krirangan Stadium, Kolkata on Saturday.

By Biswajit Talukdar Updated On - 8 February 2024, 09:02 PM

Hyderabad FC assistant coach Shameel Chembakath and Makan Chothe addressing at the press conference.

Hyderabad: After enduring their ninth loss of the Indian Super League Season 10 against Odisha FC in the last game, struggling Hyderabad FC shift focus to face the defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Vivekananda Yuba Krirangan Stadium, Kolkata on Saturday.

Playing against Mohun Bagan always has been challenging for Hyderabad as the Nizams are yet to record a win against the Mariners at their home turf – Salt Lake Stadium. HFC have just two wins to their name compared to seven wins for Mohun Bagan in all competitions.

However, MBSG have their own challenges currently fifth in the points table. Despite having some of the big players of the league, the team has so far underperformed leading to the sacking of coach Juan Ferrando and are currently under the guidance of their former coach Antonio Lopez Habas. But HFC’s assistant coach Shameel Chembakath said the defending champions will pose a serious threat. “Kolkata is an intriguing place to play for any away side and with their new coach and different style of play, we expect a difficult game.”

“But with our courageous performance against them in the Super Cup and our boys’ improved show in the recent league matches, we are positive of facing the defending champions,” he added.

The Mariners are yet to keep a clean sheet since beating Hyderabad FC 2-0 in their previous meeting in the league in December, and have just two wins to their name in the last seven games in all competition.

However, HFC, with young players like Joseph Sunny, Mark Zothanpuia, Joseph Sailo, Ramhlunchhunga, Abhijith Pa and others as the list goes with youth players coming from reserves, have the spark but still miles apart in terms of quality of players the Mohun Bagan possess and it might only take a game for Habas’s side to get their mojo back.

HFC assistant coach Shameel understands the young players need to up their game on the pitch to match to the rest of the league but stressed the younger players’ consistency in terms of performance is the main focus of the club for the remaining nine league matches as the club at the rock bottom has nothing to lose. “We cannot expect these young players to win immediately after coming onto the senior team. But our main focus is to keep consistency as we are improving with each game.”