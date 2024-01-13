| 11 Year Old Dies Flying Kite Of Electrocution In Hyderabad

11-year-old dies flying kite of electrocution in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 11:18 AM

Hyderabad: A 11 year -old-boy died due to electrocution while flying kites at Attapur on Friday.

The child Tanishq was flying kites along with his friend Mohit Ubale when he came in contact of the high tension electric wires on the terrace and died on the spot, said Attapur Inspector, P Yadagiri.

The police booked a case of negligence against the owners of the apartment. The body is shifted to mortuary for postmortem.

Investigation is going on.