11,700 families in GHMC limits to get 2BHKs this Saturday

Under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, beneficiaries from 24 constituencies within the GHMC limits will be allotted double-room dignity houses this Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Hyderabad: On September 2, around 11,700 underprivileged families will realize their lifelong dream of owning a home. Under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, beneficiaries from 24 constituencies within the GHMC limits will be allotted double-room dignity houses this Saturday.

In an unparalleled distribution drive, Ministers, the Mayor, and the Deputy Speaker will distribute 500 houses per constituency in nine different locations to those chosen through a dignity colony lottery, on the same day.

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao will distribute 1700 2BHK dignity houses at Bahadurpally for the Quthbullapur constituency. While 500 beneficiaries from Quthbullapur area will receive 144 houses in Gajularamaram, 356 in Quthbullapur.

Another 1200 houses built in Dommara Pochampally will be distributed by the Minister to 200 beneficiaries from the Secunderabad Cantonment area, and 500 each from Sanathnagar, and Kukatpally.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will distribute 2230 houses at Mahankali-1 where 500 dignity homes built in that area will be distributed to residents of that constituency. A total of 1730 houses constructed in the Mahankali-2 area will be given to 50 beneficiaries from Malakpet, 500 from Yakatpur, and 230 from Chandrayangutta.

At Bandlaguda, Home Minister Mohammed Ali will distribute 770 houses to selected residents of Farukh Nagar. Minister for Information and Public Relations P.Mahinder Reddy and Labour and Employment Minister C.Malla Reddy will be distributing houses for Rajendranagar and Medchal constituencies respectively. Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav will distribute houses at Nallagandla for the Serilingampally constituency.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao will hand over 2BHK houses to 3,300 beneficiaries at Kollur-1 in Patancheru constituency and 1800 units in Ameenpur-2 to 300 residents from Khairatabad, and 500 each from Goshamahal, Nampally, and Karwan.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi will undertake the distribution of the 500 dignity houses constructed in Uppal constituency and Deputy Speaker T. Padma Rao will distribute 1000 houses in the Medchal constituency at Pratap Singaram.

