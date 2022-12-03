15 injured as a private bus turns over in Kothagudem

12:30 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Kothagudem: An educational excursion of college students turned bitter as 13 students and two lecturers suffered injuries when a private bus carrying them tipped over at Papidigudem of Aswaraopet mandal in the district on Saturday.

There were around 40 students and staff in the bus when the incident took place. The students of Geetham Degree and PG College of Sathupalli in Khammam district were going on a botanical tour to Kadiyam nurseries near Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.

It was said that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle when he tried to avoid hitting a vehicle coming in the opposite direction on a narrow village road and the bus veered off the road and fell on its side in a roadside agriculture field.

The locals rushed to the rescue of the students and brought them out of the vehicle by breaking its window panes. The injured students were shifted to Aswaraopet Primary Health Centre for treatment and they were said to be safe.

The excursion was called off and students were taken back to Sathupalli in auto rickshaws and other vehicles. The local police visited the spot and were probing into the incident.