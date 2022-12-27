152 per cent spurt in cyber crime cases in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Karimnagar: Though there is no significant growth in overall crime rate, cyber crime has become a big challenge for Karimnagar commissionerate police. Surprisingly, there is 152 percent spurt in cases in this year when compared to previous year.

According to annual crime report statistics, a total of 86 cyber crime cases were reported in the year 2022. In the year 2020, 37 cases were reported and 34 cases registered in 2021.

However, 52 additional cases were reported in this year pushing the figure to 86. While 36 multi-level marketing (MLM) cases were reported, nine job fraud cases followed by blackmailing-7, uploading fake profiles of women in social media-6 and other cases.

Disclosing details about the annual crime report to the media here on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana expressed deep concern over the increase in cybercrime cases in the district.

Besides blackmailing the women by uploading their fake profiles in social media, cheating youth by online loaning apps have become a cause of concern.

Students and women, who were extensively utilizing different social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, have been cheated by cybercrime fraudsters due to lack of awareness and not taking precautions in disclosing personal information.

Informing that they have established a modern cybercrime lab in the commissionerate office to check cybercrime, CP said that SHE teams and taskforce police were playing a vital role in detecting cases on fast track mode.

Recognizing the services of SHE teams, state women safety wing officials have also accorded second place for Karimnagar SHE team in counseling category. A total of 3,603 crime cases are reported in the year 2022. While 3,741 cases are registered in 2020, 3,714 cases took place in 2021.